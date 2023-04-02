On Saturday, as the world celebrated April Fool's Day, Ola Electric asked ChatGPT for some Fool's Day ideas, and ended up ‘checkmating’ OpenAI's revolutionary chatbot. Ola S1 (pictured here) already has a 'party mode'.

“Checkmate CheckGPT. We're ahead of your curve. #AprilFool who?” the EV manufacturer said in a tweet.

Here's how the conversation went down:

Ola Electric asked ChatGPT to come up with a ‘great idea’ on April Fool's Day for an e-scooter brand. “Make it unrealistic, out of the box, absolutely crazy. Something no one's heard before,” it said.

The latter replied: “Introducing the world's first musical electric scooter! With built-in speakers and lights that sync up to the music, you can now ride to your favorite tunes and dance your way through the streets.”

Here comes the mic drop moment…

…the Bengaluru-based company's S1 already has a ‘party mode,' which has all the features suggested by ChatGPT. S1 comes with powerful, 10 W high-fidelity speakers, with which riders can play their favourite songs while driving the e-scooter.

The model also has a synchronised light show, for any song that is played.

“Joke's on you, ChatGPT,” responded Ola Electric, taking a rather hilarious dig at the AI-powered bot.

Netizens react

Twitter user Rohit Saini remarked Ola Electric played a reverse uno card, to which its response was that it had a ‘full house’ of ‘electric cards’ up its sleeves, and it waits for the perfect moment to unleash its cards.

“When you're building for the future, there is no time to waste,” it responded to Twitter user Teny Johny who said ChatGPT's technology was ‘far behind’ than that of Ola Electric.

