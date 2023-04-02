Home / Car Bike / Ola Electric ‘checkmates’ ChatGPT. Here's what happened

Ola Electric ‘checkmates’ ChatGPT. Here's what happened

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2023 11:40 AM IST

On April Fool's Day, Ola Electric proved to ChatGPT, how it is ahead of the latter's ‘curve.’

On Saturday, as the world celebrated April Fool's Day, Ola Electric asked ChatGPT for some Fool's Day ideas, and ended up ‘checkmating’ OpenAI's revolutionary chatbot.

Ola S1 (pictured here) already has a 'party mode'.
Ola S1 (pictured here) already has a 'party mode'.

“Checkmate CheckGPT. We're ahead of your curve. #AprilFool who?” the EV manufacturer said in a tweet.

Here's how the conversation went down:

Ola Electric asked ChatGPT to come up with a ‘great idea’ on April Fool's Day for an e-scooter brand. “Make it unrealistic, out of the box, absolutely crazy. Something no one's heard before,” it said.

The latter replied: Introducing the world's first musical electric scooter! With built-in speakers and lights that sync up to the music, you can now ride to your favorite tunes and dance your way through the streets.”

Here comes the mic drop moment…

…the Bengaluru-based company's S1 already has a ‘party mode,' which has all the features suggested by ChatGPT. S1 comes with powerful, 10 W high-fidelity speakers, with which riders can play their favourite songs while driving the e-scooter.

The model also has a synchronised light show, for any song that is played.

“Joke's on you, ChatGPT,” responded Ola Electric, taking a rather hilarious dig at the AI-powered bot.

Netizens react

Twitter user Rohit Saini remarked Ola Electric played a reverse uno card, to which its response was that it had a ‘full house’ of ‘electric cards’ up its sleeves, and it waits for the perfect moment to unleash its cards.

“When you're building for the future, there is no time to waste,” it responded to Twitter user Teny Johny who said ChatGPT's technology was ‘far behind’ than that of Ola Electric.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
chatgpt
chatgpt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out