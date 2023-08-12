Home / Car Bike / Ola Electric to launch MoveOS4, E-bike on this date

Ola Electric to launch MoveOS4, E-bike on this date

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2023 05:31 PM IST

This new MoveOS will bring new features to Ola S1 electric scooters.

Ola Electric has said it will unveil the MoveOS 4 on August 15, i.e Independence Day. The company's co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease a picture which looks like a silhouette of an electric motorcycle.

According to HT Auto report, this new MoveOS will bring new features to Ola S1 electric scooters. One of the features is the Concert mode, apparently an extension of the Party mode in which the lights lit up to the song being played on electric scooter.

It is expected that the company might add more moods or home screens to the electric scooters. The scooter changes the sound of acceleration on the basis of the mode selected by the rider.

Ola Electric founder founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared a teaser of what it could be an electric motorcycle.(X/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal had said that the electric scooter manufacturer is working on maps. Called Ola Maps, this feature will be used by the electric scooters for navigation. Like Ather Trip Planner, Ola Electric might bring in a feature which allows the rider to plan a trip by showing where he/she needs to charge the scooter in order to reach the destination with adequate charge.

Talking about the image shared by Aggarwal, the electric motorcycle covered in sheets apparently has a huge tank and tail. As per the report, the design bears similarlity with KTM RC series of motorbikes.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

