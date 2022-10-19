Planning to buy a car? You must ask these 7 questions to dealer before purchase

Buying a car- new or old requires a good amount of research to ensure quality and safety are not compromised. Asking the right questions to the car dealer regarding price, offers, warranty and mileage and several other areas ensure that you get a satisfactory deal.

A report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan on Wednesday shared a few questions that you must ask before purchasing a new or old car

Find out what type of car you need and share details with the dealer so that the best car is recommended.

Here are some of the questions you can ask before buying a car

> What are ongoing offers while purchasing a car?

> What is the car's warranty? This will let you know how much emphasis a car manufacturer puts on quality.

> What is the warranty cover?

> What are the future repair plans for the car?

> What is the car's mileage?

> What features does the car come with? The features can affect the overall price of a car.

> What documents will be required for buying a car? Some of the most common documents are address proof, ID proof, and bank statements among others.

Recently, the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that automobile retail sales in India rose 11% in September as better supplies from manufacturers enabled dealers to ramp up customer deliveries amid the festive season.

Passenger vehicle retails increased 10% to 2,60,556 units as against 2,37,502 units in September 2021, FADA said in a report. Maruti Suzuki led this segment with retails of 1,03,912 units in September as compared to 99,276 units in the year-ago period.