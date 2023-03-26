Planning to buy a second-hand car? Follow these 5 steps

People opt for a second-hand car for several reasons ranging from budget restrictions to improving their driving skills on a used car instead of a brand new one. Some consider a car to be a depreciating asset and a used car seems like an attractive, affordable alternative. Consumers are increasingly going for used cars amidst rising inflation and the ease of personal mobility. According to HT’s sister publication HT Auto, there are five important steps to follow before zeroing in on a used car to maximise its benefits. Consumers are increasingly going for used cars amidst rising inflation and the ease of personal mobility. (Representative)

Here is a checklist for buying a second-hand car:

Don’t judge quickly

It’s always better to finalise on a car after taking enough time to analyse and research the market thoroughly. Cars may appear in good condition, however, the key is to not fall for the first few models that you check.

Overall condition

The next step after choosing your preferred vehicle is to check all aspects of the car, including minor and technical qualities. Seek the help of an expert in case you are not confident of your machine knowledge. A skilled person will be able to easily identify any hidden problems that may not show up at first glance and estimate its actual cost accordingly.

Some of the key things you should inspect outside and inside the vehicle are damages to paint if any, rusting, condition of the seats and upholstery, music and infotainment system. Apart from watching out for stains inside the cabin, the tyres should be closely checked for signs of wear and tear and wheel alignment.

A dipstick can be used to measure the oil and transmission fluid while the engine should be monitored for leaks, corrosion and cracked tubes.

Test drive

A test drive is the key to fully realise if the car suits your preferences on road. Irrespective of whether a car is new or old, a test drive gives an accurate understanding of the functionality of various components and driving performance. Buyers can go for several test drives or assign a knowledgeable person to take the car for a spin before sealing the deal.

Maintenance history

It is advised to vet the maintenance history of the car to know the problems faced by the car in the past. While some vehicle owners carefully maintain such records, including bills, others may not be so meticulous. Nevertheless, it’s important to understand the car’s history before making a purchase decision.

Registration certificate

A vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) should always be verified before buying the car. The certificate will bear the owner's name and other details including engine and chassis number. DRC will be marked on the certificate if it is not the original. In case of a duplicate RC, the buyer should discuss with the seller about the status of DRC and the place of registration. Before finalising the deal, the RC should record the name of the buyer.

Original purchase invoice, insurance, road tax receipt, and pollution certificate are the other documents to be examined. It is essential to check Form 35 and the financing company’s NOC, too. The RC should also reflect any changes to the engine’s displacement or the shade of the car.

