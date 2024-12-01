Planning to get Mahindra XEV 9e? Here are the colour options available

Mahindra took a step forward in the electric vehicle race with the introduction of the XEV 9e and the BE 6e. While the BE 6e is sportier, the XEV 9e is the flagship EV from the homegrown automaker, starting at ₹21.90 lakh. Sales for the XEV 9e will begin in January 2025, with deliveries expected between late February and early March. Mahindra XEV 9e gets a starting price of ₹ 21.90 lakh

Recently, Mahindra unveiled the color options available for XEV 9e. Similar to the BE 6e, the Mahindra XEV 9e too comes in the range of sleek hues that accentuate the style of the coupe SUV. Available are eight color schemes: Desert Myst, Everest White, Tango Red, Stealth Black, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Ruby Velvet, and Gold Dawn. Interestingly, unlike the Mahindra BE 6e, the XEV 9e does not get any of the colour options finished in satin.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Design

The Mahindra XEV 9e boasts a coupe SUV design, featuring sharp inverted triangular 'L' LED headlamps as well as a sleek LED daytime running light strip across the width of the vehicle. It has a flowing coupe-esque roofline, and slim LED taillights at the back combine with the dynamic character lines and illuminated logo to give it a modern, energetic appearance.

The XEV 9e has a length of 4,790 mm and a width of 1,905 mm with a height of 1,690 mm, longer than the XUV700. The wheelbase of the vehicle is 2,775 mm, too, so there is more gap between the wheels than on the XUV700. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 207 mm along with an accommodating boot space of 665 litres and a 150-litre frunk.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Features

On the inside, the Mahindra XEV 9e has a triple-screen setup that occupies a large part of the dashboard and gives the cabin a premium vibe. This setup combines three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software. It includes the touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display.

The SUV gets a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Other features include a wireless smartphone charger, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic parking functionality and an ADAS suite.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Powertrain and battery

While the set of features and design differ between the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, the powertrain remains the same between the two. The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. Just like the BE 6e, the XEV 9e will also be available with the 59 kWh battery pack initially.

Mahindra claims that the XEV 9e can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. The range for the 59 kWh battery pack is 542 km, while the 79 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide 656 km of range as tested by ARAI.

The smaller battery pack is rated to produce 228 bhp while the larger 79 kWh battery pack versions produce 278 bhp. The torque output remains the same across both the battery pack options at 380 Nm.