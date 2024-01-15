Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Uber launches EV auto rickshaw services in Ayodhya

As Ayodhya is lit up and adorned for tourists and high profile guests ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, global ride hailing application Uber has announced the introduction of electric auto rickshaws in the city. Uber has launched electric auto services in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony (ANI)(ANI)

Uber announced that it has commenced electric auto rickshaw services in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in an effort to aid smooth and affordable travelling for locals and tourists in the coming days.

Uber's EV auto rickshaw services will be available on the mobile app of the cab-booking company, similar to all its other services. This service will be made more affordable with faster booking rate to accommodate a large number of rides.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to start UberGo and Uber Intercity services in and around Ayodhya in the coming days. The intercity option will be made available to Ayodhya from all cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh told Mint, "We are excited to expand our services to Ayodhya as it emerges on the travel map of millions. With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region."

The company further said in its statement that the services of the company being launched in Ayodhya are aimed at promoting tourism in the city with "accessible, economical, and environment-friendly transportation options."

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony preparations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will enthrone Lord Ram at the sanctum-sanctorum of the newly-constructed Ram Mandir on January 22, and preparations for the same are in full swing across Ayodhya, as the flow of tourists is expected to rapidly increase this week.

The ceremonial installation of Lord Ram inside the temple will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Further, PM Modi has also announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Meanwhile, the UP government is currently constructing India's largest floating screen in Ayodhya Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, which will later be installed at Aarti Ghat. This screen will display the ceremony at the Ram Temple and also show programmes on Ayodhya's history.