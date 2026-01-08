Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Get Heavy Discounts of Up To 88,500 in January 2026

French automaker Renault is offering heavy discounts of up to ₹88,500 in January 2026 across its portfolio consisting of Kwid, Triber and Kiger, as per Autopunditz. The discounts are available only on unsold stock of 2025 models of the three vehicles in its portfolio. 2025 Renault Kiger (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

Renault Kwid Discount January 2026

The hatchback from the portfolio of Renault, Kwid, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹15,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. In addition to that, the Renault Kwid is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000 along with the Renault End of Life Vehicle Elimination (RELIVE) scrappage bonus of ₹25,000.

The Renault Kwid is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 68.06 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission with an option of AMT transmission. The Renault Kwid has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.29 lakh.

Renault Triber Discount January 2026

The MPV from Renault, the Triber, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹20,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. Additionally, the Renault Triber is being offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000 and a RELIVE scrappage bonus of ₹25,000.

The Renault Triber, much like the Kwid, is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71.02 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT transmission. The Renault Triber has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.76 lakh.

(Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Record 500% Plus Growth in Electric PV Sales in CY25)

Renault Kiger Discount January 2026

The crossover SUV from Renault, the Kiger, is being offered with a cash discount of up to ₹38,500, depending on the variants. Moreover, the Renault Kiger is also being offered with a ₹15,000 exchange bonus, loyalty bonus of ₹10,000 and RELIVE scrappage bonus of ₹25,000, taking the total discounts offered with the car to ₹88,500.

The Renault Kiger is powered by two drivetrains: a 1.0L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71.02 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 98.63 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission, while the latter is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission.