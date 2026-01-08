Search
Thu, Jan 08, 2026
New Delhi oC

Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Get Heavy Discounts of Up To 88,500 in January 2026

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 04:35 pm IST

Renault is offering heavy discounts of upto ₹88,500 across its portfolio, including Kwid, Kiger and Triber. 

French automaker Renault is offering heavy discounts of up to 88,500 in January 2026 across its portfolio consisting of Kwid, Triber and Kiger, as per Autopunditz. The discounts are available only on unsold stock of 2025 models of the three vehicles in its portfolio.

2025 Renault Kiger (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
2025 Renault Kiger (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

Renault Kwid Discount January 2026

The hatchback from the portfolio of Renault, Kwid, is being offered with a cash discount of 15,000 along with an exchange bonus of 15,000. In addition to that, the Renault Kwid is being offered with a loyalty bonus of 10,000 along with the Renault End of Life Vehicle Elimination (RELIVE) scrappage bonus of 25,000.

The Renault Kwid is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 68.06 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission with an option of AMT transmission. The Renault Kwid has a starting ex-showroom price of 4.29 lakh.

Renault Triber Discount January 2026

The MPV from Renault, the Triber, is being offered with a cash discount of 20,000 along with an exchange bonus of 15,000. Additionally, the Renault Triber is being offered with a loyalty bonus of 10,000 and a RELIVE scrappage bonus of 25,000.

The Renault Triber, much like the Kwid, is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71.02 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT transmission. The Renault Triber has a starting ex-showroom price of 5.76 lakh.

(Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Record 500% Plus Growth in Electric PV Sales in CY25)

Renault Kiger Discount January 2026

The crossover SUV from Renault, the Kiger, is being offered with a cash discount of up to 38,500, depending on the variants. Moreover, the Renault Kiger is also being offered with a 15,000 exchange bonus, loyalty bonus of 10,000 and RELIVE scrappage bonus of 25,000, taking the total discounts offered with the car to 88,500.

The Renault Kiger is powered by two drivetrains: a 1.0L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71.02 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 98.63 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission, while the latter is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Get Heavy Discounts of Up To 88,500 in January 2026
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On