Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been one of the most popular and bestselling motorcycles in India for a long time. The retro-themed motorcycle comes with the old-school motorcycle design with modern features and a proven powertrain. The key USPs of the motorcycle include the timeless design, a powerful 349 cc single-cylinder engine, the new and improved J-series platform, etc. The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers.

The 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers. However, an owner seeking to give it a more distinct look can accessorise the motorcycle with a host of genuine accessories. These accessories can be purchased online from the company's dedicated website or from the authorised Royal Enfield dealerships.

If you have been owning a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.