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    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

    If you own a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and plan to accessorise it with genuine parts, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.

    Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 10:11 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been one of the most popular and bestselling motorcycles in India for a long time. The retro-themed motorcycle comes with the old-school motorcycle design with modern features and a proven powertrain. The key USPs of the motorcycle include the timeless design, a powerful 349 cc single-cylinder engine, the new and improved J-series platform, etc.

    The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers.
    The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers.

    The 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

    The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers. However, an owner seeking to give it a more distinct look can accessorise the motorcycle with a host of genuine accessories. These accessories can be purchased online from the company's dedicated website or from the authorised Royal Enfield dealerships.

    If you have been owning a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories to buy

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories
    AccessoriesPrice
    Oil filler cap 1,010
    Aero visor 1,060
    Water resistant cover 1,070
    Bar end mirror mounts 640
    Touring screen 3,680
    Passenger backrest pad 1,010
    Low ride dual seat 4,600
    Sump guard 2,900 - 3,080
    Water proof inner guard 1,500
    Deluxe footpegs 2,480
    Foot control rubbers 550
    Passenger backrest mounts 1,560
    Handlebar grips 920
    Commuter pannier rail 2,070
    Touring dual seat 5,110
    LED fog lights 6,550
    Trapezium engine guard 2,760 - 2,990
    Commuter pannier 2,210
    Airfly Evo engine guard 3,360 - 3,960
    Octagon engine guard 2,760 - 3,270
    LED indicators 4,800
    Airfly engine guard 3,680 - 4,190
    Touring handlebar 3,270
    Pleated seat cover 1,150
    Round bar end mirrors 4,500
    Round mirrors 4,500
    Soft panniers 12,070

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine kits available from the iconic motorcycle manufacturer. Some of the genuine accessories are meant to enhance the cosmetic value of the motorcycle, while some are meant to enhance riding comfort and convenience. Also, the majority of these accessories come with functionality enhancement.

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