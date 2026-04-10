Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been one of the most popular and bestselling motorcycles in India for a long time. The retro-themed motorcycle comes with the old-school motorcycle design with modern features and a proven powertrain. The key USPs of the motorcycle include the timeless design, a powerful 349 cc single-cylinder engine, the new and improved J-series platform, etc.
The 349 cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.
The stock version of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 itself is quite appealing to consumers. However, an owner seeking to give it a more distinct look can accessorise the motorcycle with a host of genuine accessories. These accessories can be purchased online from the company's dedicated website or from the authorised Royal Enfield dealerships.
If you have been owning a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories to buy
Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Genuine accessories
Accessories
Price
Oil filler cap
₹1,010
Aero visor
₹1,060
Water resistant cover
₹1,070
Bar end mirror mounts
₹640
Touring screen
₹3,680
Passenger backrest pad
₹1,010
Low ride dual seat
₹4,600
Sump guard
₹2,900 - ₹3,080
Water proof inner guard
₹1,500
Deluxe footpegs
₹2,480
Foot control rubbers
₹550
Passenger backrest mounts
₹1,560
Handlebar grips
₹920
Commuter pannier rail
₹2,070
Touring dual seat
₹5,110
LED fog lights
₹6,550
Trapezium engine guard
₹2,760 - ₹2,990
Commuter pannier
₹2,210
Airfly Evo engine guard
₹3,360 - ₹3,960
Octagon engine guard
₹2,760 - ₹3,270
LED indicators
₹4,800
Airfly engine guard
₹3,680 - ₹4,190
Touring handlebar
₹3,270
Pleated seat cover
₹1,150
Round bar end mirrors
₹4,500
Round mirrors
₹4,500
Soft panniers
₹12,070
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine kits available from the iconic motorcycle manufacturer. Some of the genuine accessories are meant to enhance the cosmetic value of the motorcycle, while some are meant to enhance riding comfort and convenience. Also, the majority of these accessories come with functionality enhancement.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home/Car Bike/Royal Enfield Bullet 350 In Your Garage? Key Genuine Accessories To Buy