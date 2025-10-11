Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Honda CB350C: 5 most affordable 350 cc retro bikes in India

For riders looking to step up from 150-200 cc bikes into the classic 300-350 cc range without burning a hole in the pocket, India’s recent GST cuts and tax reforms have made several mid-capacity machines more accessible. The 350 cc class is now more attractive thanks to lower tax slabs for bikes under or equal to 350cc. From Royal Enfields to Jawa and Hondas, here are five of the most budget-friendly 350 cc motorcycles you can buy now, with specs, prices, and what each offers. Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield classic 350 bobber Notify me Notify me Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with other 350 cc models.

5 most affordable 350 cc retro bikes in India Model Ex-showroom price Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹ 1.38 lakh Jawa 42 ₹ 1.59 lakh Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ₹ 1.60 lakh Royal Enfield Classic 350 ₹ 1.81 lakh Honda CB350C ₹ 1.88 lakh View All Prev Next

1. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - ₹ 1.38 lakh

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 arrives with new colours, more features, and a much-needed updated rear suspension

The Hunter 350 is among the cheapest 350 cc bikes available now, with ex-showroom prices starting around ₹1.38 lakh ex-showroom. It uses a 349cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that delivers about 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox, dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and a slipper clutch after recent updates. It’s built for urban use, with a manageable kerb weight and a ride quality tuned more for comfort and ease than outright performance. It also has a raspy exhaust note and an engine that is tuned to feel eager.

2. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 - ₹ 1.60 lakh

The latest generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 retains the iconic styling while power comes from the new J-Series 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor

A classic in name and feel, the Bullet 350 shares much of its engine architecture with other Royal Enfield 350s. Its output is similar: around 20 bhp and 27 Nm torque. What sets it apart is its traditional styling, exposed metal, and laid-back cruising posture. After recent GST cuts, its starting ex-showroom price has come down to approximately ₹1.60 lakh, making it one of the more affordable entries in this capacity class.

3. Royal Enfield Classic 350 - ₹ 1.81 lakh

The new-gen of Classic 350 was launched back in 2021.

For those wanting retro charm, long heritage, and decent specification, the Classic 350 is a strong contender. The machine’s 349 cc motor delivers similar performance to the others (≈ 20 bhp, ≈ 27 Nm). It offers a comfortable ride with good stability, sturdy build, and well-tuned suspension. Prices start around ₹1.81 lakh ex-showroom, depending on variant (dual-channel ABS, etc.), which post-GST revisions, delivers good value for its space and appeal. The Classic 350 continues to be one of the most popular motorcycles that the brand sells in the Indian market.

4. Jawa 42 - ₹ 1.59 lakh

Jawa 42 looks proper retro but it gets a modern liquid-cooled engine and LED lighting.

The Jawa 42 is a more modern offering in this segment. It might look retro but it is powered by a 294 cc single-cylinder that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 27 bhp and 26 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It has features like dual-channel ABS, tubeless tyres, modern styling touches, and somewhat sharper handling compared to the heavier Royal Enfields. Ex-showroom price is approximately ₹1.59 lakh ex-showroom. It’s pricier than the cheapest Hunters or Bullets, but for its equipment and feel, it can be a compelling buy considering that it packs in more performance.

5. Honda CB350C - ₹ 1.88 lakh

The CB350C is the most recent addition to Honda's 350 cc portfolio.

Honda’s CB350C was recently introduced in the market. It combines retro styling with Japanese build quality and reliability. It uses a 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine making roughly 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. The bike gets features like full LED lighting, traction control, Honda RoadSync support, a dual cradle frame, and a more premium fit and finish. The ex-showroom price comes in around ₹1.88 lakh.