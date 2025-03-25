Suzuki Avenis and Burgman updated with ODB-2B complaint engine. Here’s what’s new

Suzuki Avenis and Suzuki Burgman series scooters have been revamped with OBD-2B compliant engines. With the launch of the revamped Avenis and Burgman series, the entire lineup of scooters by the company including the Access and motorcycles -V-Strom, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer, are now OBD-2B compliant. The Suzuki Avenis and Burgman are now OBD-2B compliant

The OBD-2B Suzuki Avenis retails at Rs. 93,200, ex-showroom. A new Special Edition in Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Matte Titanium Silver has also been added to the lineup at a starting price of ₹94,000, ex-showroom. The standard variant comes in four colour schemes - Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White and Glossy Sparkle Black.

The new Suzuki Avenis is powered by an all-aluminium 4 stroke, single cylinder 124.3cc engine, which is also OBD-2B compliant. The engine is said to provide a cleaner, more fuel-efficient ride without compromising on instant pickup and quick handling. It produces 8.5 bhp power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is also powered by Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology and advanced fuel injection technology.

Suzuki Burgman series

The new Suzuki Burgman Street EX has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,16,200 whereas the Burgman Street is priced from Rs.95,800 onwards. All prices are ex-showroom. The Burgman Street comes in two variants: Standard Edition and Ride Connect.

The base variant comes in seven color options: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, Pearl Moon Stone Gray (exclusive to Standard Edition), and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (4TX). In contrast, the top EX variant comes in three color options, including the new Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No. 2, and Metallic Royal Bronze.

The same all-aluminum, four-stroke, single-cylinder, 124.3cc, OBD-2B-compliant engine that drives the Suzuki Avenis powers the upgraded Burgman. With 8.5 horsepower and a peak torque of 10 Nm, the power output also stays constant.