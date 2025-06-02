Tata Harrier EV to be launched tomorrow. Check expected features, price and range

The Tata Harrier EV is set to be launched on June 3, 2025. The car is touted to be the brand's biggest and most feature-rich electric SUV. The Harrier EV will be positioned above the current offerings in Tata's EV lineup, a step towards better performing and feature-packed electric cars. Although complete specs are not yet available, there are a few teasers about design and the platform that give an idea of what the buyer will get eventually. View Personalised Offers on Tata Harrier EV Notify me The Tata Harrier EV was first revealed during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025

Tata Harrier EV: Design

Although the Harrier EV’s design will be based on the ICE model, it will get some design changes typical of electric vehicles. Primarily the front grille has been sealed to minimize drag, similar to other EVs. Both the front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned.

It is likely to get aero-efficient alloy wheels, improving the looks and performance potential of the car. The lighting arrangement comprises integrated daytime running lights at the front, and the back features new tail lamps. To conclude, the overall design features are also in the same family of visual hints in recent Tata EVs.

Tata Harrier EV: Features

Although Tata Motors has not revealed that cabin of the Harrier EV, the cabin layout will likely remain the same as that of the regular Harrier. It may receive a two-tone cabin trim, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument panel, and a panoramic sunroof. We may even possibly witness some new features like ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate, etc.

The Harrier EV is likely to receive new convenience technologies like a "Summon Mode" allowing limited movement of the car from the key fob. It is also likely to receive an auxiliary display for front passengers that keeps pace with EV trends with some of the new electric cars already available. The car is also expected to feature Qi charging, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

Based on Tata's new acti.ev plus platform, certain versions of the Harrier EV will feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive. While information regarding battery capacity is still pending finalization, early signs are that the vehicle will be capable of offering more than 500 kilometres of drive range on a full charge. There could also be a front-wheel drive single-motor version on its way in the near future.