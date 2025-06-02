Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tata Harrier EV to be launched tomorrow. Check expected features, price and range

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2025 09:31 PM IST

The Tata Harrier EV will introduce the company's acti.ev plus architecture, which seeks to merge performance, cutting-edge technology, and AWD system.

The Tata Harrier EV is set to be launched on June 3, 2025. The car is touted to be the brand's biggest and most feature-rich electric SUV. The Harrier EV will be positioned above the current offerings in Tata's EV lineup, a step towards better performing and feature-packed electric cars. Although complete specs are not yet available, there are a few teasers about design and the platform that give an idea of what the buyer will get eventually.

The Tata Harrier EV was first revealed during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Harrier EV arrow icon
Notify me
The Tata Harrier EV was first revealed during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025

Tata Harrier EV: Design

Although the Harrier EV’s design will be based on the ICE model, it will get some design changes typical of electric vehicles. Primarily the front grille has been sealed to minimize drag, similar to other EVs. Both the front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned.

(Also read: Tata Harrier EV teased on social media. Will it climb to the mountain peak?)

It is likely to get aero-efficient alloy wheels, improving the looks and performance potential of the car. The lighting arrangement comprises integrated daytime running lights at the front, and the back features new tail lamps. To conclude, the overall design features are also in the same family of visual hints in recent Tata EVs. 

Tata Harrier EV: Features

Although Tata Motors has not revealed that cabin of the Harrier EV, the cabin layout will likely remain the same as that of the regular Harrier. It may receive a two-tone cabin trim, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument panel, and a panoramic sunroof. We may even possibly witness some new features like ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate, etc.

(Also read: Punch, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier SUVs couldn't save Tata sales from slumping; EVs record a marginal uptick)

The Harrier EV is likely to receive new convenience technologies like a "Summon Mode" allowing limited movement of the car from the key fob. It is also likely to receive an auxiliary display for front passengers that keeps pace with EV trends with some of the new electric cars already available. The car is also expected to feature Qi charging, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

Based on Tata's new acti.ev plus platform, certain versions of the Harrier EV will feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive. While information regarding battery capacity is still pending finalization, early signs are that the vehicle will be capable of offering more than 500 kilometres of drive range on a full charge. There could also be a front-wheel drive single-motor version on its way in the near future.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Tata Harrier EV to be launched tomorrow. Check expected features, price and range
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On