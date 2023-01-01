Tata most successful SUV maker in 2022, Nexon top-selling car in segment: Report

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, SUVs were in such massive demand in 2022, that now these have a market share of more than 40% in the passenger vehicle segment, the highest among all vehicles in this segment.

Also, Tata Motors emerged as the most successful SUV manufacturer, with Hyundai and Kia, close behind. Tata's Nexon was the most purchased car in this segment.

Here are the details:

(1.) Tata Nexon: As many as 1,56,225 units of Nexon were sold throughout the year in 2022. The figures include units of the car's electric variant, the Nexon EV.

(2.) Hyundai Creta: With a total of 1,30,690 units sold, Creta was the second most-successful SUV. The company will soon bring the car's facelift variant to India.

(3.) Maruti Brezza: Customers bought as many as 1,19,363 units of Brezza, making it the top-selling model behind only Nexon and Creta, respectively.

(4.) Tata Punch: Just behind Brezza was Punch, with 1,19,309 units bought by customers throughout last year.

(5.) Hyundai Venue: Among the best-selling models of its manufacturer, Venue saw a total of 1,21,418 units being sold to customers.

