Home / Car Bike / Tata Motors' total sales up 15.5% to 78,335 units in October: Report

Tata Motors' total sales up 15.5% to 78,335 units in October: Report

car bike
Published on Nov 01, 2022 06:03 PM IST

Total domestic sales were at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 17 per cent, it added.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33 per cent.
Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33 per cent.
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 15.49 per cent rise in total sales at 78,335 units in October 2022.

The company had sold a total of 67,829 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 17 per cent, it added.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, up 33 per cent.

Exports of PVs were down 10 per cent at 206 units from 230 units in October 2021.

Electric vehicle sales, including international business, were at 4,277 units as against 1,660 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market were only marginally higher at 31,320 units as compared to 31,226 units in the year-ago month, while exports were down 35 per cent at 1,592 units as against 2,448 per cent in October 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata motors news tata motors update
tata motors news tata motors update

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out