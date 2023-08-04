Tata Motors unveils Punch iCNG, price starts at 7.1 lakh | Features

Tata Motors on Friday launched the CNG variant of its micro SUV Punch priced between ₹7.1 lakh and ₹9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Punch CNG

The Punch iCNG is equipped with the company's proprietary twin-cylinder technology with enhanced safety features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling and thermal incident protection that cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere, Tata Motors said in a statement.

It is also equipped with other features such as voice-assisted electric sunroof, automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 7-inch infotainment system by Harman that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, rain-sensing wipers and height-adjustable driver seat.

The company also said it has also introduced the twin-cylinder technology on its Tiago and Tigor models.

The Tiago iCNG is priced between ₹6.55 lakh and ₹8.1 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG comes at a price range of ₹7.8 lakh to ₹8.95 lakh.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Head-Marketing, Vinay Pant said these introductions put together will make the company's CNG lineup "appealing, holistic, and stronger than ever".