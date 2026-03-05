Thinking of buying the TVS Apache RTX 300: Is it practical for an 80 km daily office ride?

The seat is also one of the best ones that I have experienced. It has a lot of space to move around and is quite supportive as well. For an 80 km daily ride, comfort is already a major advantage the RTX platform offers.

Adventure bikes typically offer an upright riding position with wide handlebars and slightly rear-set footpegs. This setup reduces pressure on the wrists and distributes weight more evenly across the body. For someone spending close to two hours a day on the bike, that upright stance makes a noticeable difference compared to a committed sportbike posture.

For long commutes, ergonomics are arguably the most important factor, and this is where the RTX 300 shines.

But if your daily routine involves an 80 km round trip to the office, is this motorcycle actually a practical choice? Let’s break it down.

Adventure motorcycles have become increasingly popular in India, but most buyers still use them primarily for commuting rather than long-distance touring. The TVS Apache RTX 300 sits in an interesting space because it promises adventure-bike capability while remaining relatively compact and approachable.

Suspension that can handle Indian roads If your commute involves broken tarmac, expansion joints, or the occasional potholes, the RTX’s suspension travel will work in your favour. TVS has tuned the suspension beautifully.

Adventure motorcycles usually feature longer suspension travel than standard street bikes. This helps absorb road imperfections better and reduces the jolts that typically get transmitted through the handlebars and seat.

In urban commuting scenarios, that translates to a more forgiving ride quality. Speed breakers, uneven patches, and poorly maintained roads are handled with less drama than on a stiffly sprung naked motorcycle. Even out on the highways, the suspension stays compliant and planted.

For daily Indian road conditions, that extra suspension compliance is a practical benefit rather than an off-road gimmick.

Engine performance for highway stretches The RTX 300 uses a new 300 cc platform developed by TVS. It is called RTXD4 and is tuned for 35 bhp and 28.5 Nm. For an 80 km commute, it is important that you don't have to work the engine too much.

You need enough torque to handle stop-go city traffic comfortably while still having enough performance for relaxed highway cruising if your route includes faster sections. And yes, the engine on the RTX 300 is very tractable in the city and can sit on triple digit speeds while riding on highways as well. The engine is a lot smoother when compared to the 310 cc engines that BMW and TVS shares.

The trade-offs to consider While the RTX 300 has several advantages, there are a few compromises.

First is seat height. Adventure bikes are typically taller than standard motorcycles, which may not suit shorter riders in dense city traffic.

Second is the size. The RTX gives you a big bike feel, it has a large fuel tank design and a long wheelbase, which means that it will take some time for the rider to get used to it. Also, filtering through traffic might not always be possible.

None of these are deal breakers, but they are worth keeping in mind.

Verdict: Surprisingly practical On paper, the TVS Apache RTX 300 could actually make a strong case as a long-distance daily commuter.

The upright ergonomics, long-travel suspension, and mid-capacity engine should make it comfortable for extended saddle time. For riders covering around 80 km every day, those traits can significantly reduce fatigue compared to smaller commuter motorcycles.

In many ways, an adventure motorcycle like the RTX 300 may end up being more practical for long office commutes than a traditional naked or sportbike.

If your route includes a mix of city congestion and open highway stretches, the RTX might just be one of the more versatile daily rides in the segment.