Porsche reveals 2024 Panamera; 670 bhp car's top speed is...

German automaker Porsche has officially unwrapped its third generation Panamera. While the 2024 Panamera is not an all-new model, Porsche has made enough changes to call the four-wheeler a new generation of the performance sedan. 2024 Porsche Panamera (Image courtesy: Porsche)

Accordingly, changes have been made to the car's chassis, feature, design, suspension, as well as the engine, as per HT Auto.

Updates in 2024 Panamera

To begin with, the third-generation Panamera gets an additional air intake above the number plate on the front, while window lines have also been revised. Additionally, there is a fresh set of headlamps and tail lamps.

Others updates include Matrix LED headlamps as standard, a new optional passenger display (10.9-inch), a gear lever mounted right next to the steering wheel, and more.

Powertrain

The model, which has three driving modes (Normal, Sports, Sports Plus), is powered by four e-hybrid engines. Here, the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 has been revised; it now generates 670 bhp of maximum power and 930 Nm peak torque.

The V8 comes mated to a redesigned 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

Battery

With a renewed battery capacity of 25.9 kWh, the 2024 Panamera gets an equivalent electric range of up to 91 kilometres in the combined WLTP cycle. A new 11 kW on-board AC charger reduces the charging time to 2 hours 39 minutes.

Other details

The car has a length of 5052 mm, width 1937 mm, and height, 1423 mm. The top speed is 315 kmph, while the time taken to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph is just 3.2 seconds.