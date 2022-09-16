Sales of this Maruti Suzuki hatchback grew 180% from August 2021 to August 2022. Details here

Maruti Suzuki's Ignis emerged as the company's most in-demand car from August 2021 to August 2022. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the carmaker sold as many as 5,746 units of Ignis last month, up from 2,053 during the same period last year, giving the model year-on-year (YoY) growth of 179.88%. In absolute numbers, Ignis was behind Baleno, which recorded a rise of 17.72% from last year, the report stated.

Over 30,000 units sold from March to August

Ignis' sales witnessed a see-saw trend in six months, from March to August. In March 4,472 units of the car were sold, dropping to 3,815 in April. In May, sales rose to 5,029, while just 4,960 models were purchased in June, followed by 6,130 in July and 5,476 in August. Overall, 30,152 units were sold across these six months, an average of 5,025 per month.

Features and specifications of Ignis

The hatchback, which is available in nine colour options, comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which generates 113Nm torque and 83PS power. The car has features such as LED headlamp, alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC etc. For safety, it has pre-tensioner seat belts, dual airbags, ant-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and rear parking camera.

The model has seven variants: Sigma ( ₹5.35 lakh), Delta ( ₹5.99 lakh), Zeta ( ₹6.47 lakh), AMT Delta ( ₹6.49 lakh), AMT Zeta ( ₹6.97 lakh), Alpha ( ₹7.22 lakh) and AMT Alpha ( ₹7.72 lakh).

