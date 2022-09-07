Home / Car Bike / This SUV is now costlier by 90,000; 3rd price hike since April

This SUV is now costlier by 90,000; 3rd price hike since April

car bike
Published on Sep 07, 2022 07:03 PM IST

Compass was first launched in India back in 2017..
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

American automaker Jeep has increased the price of its sport utility vehicle (SUV)- Compass in India. All variants of Compass have become costlier by 90,000.

The price hike has been effective since September 1 and also comes ahead of the festive season, a report by Livemint on Wednesday said.

The new prices of the Compass' variants under the 1.4-litre turbo petrol are as follows: Sport MT - 19.29 lakh, Sport AT - 21.87 lakh, Night Eagle AT - 24 lakh, Limited AT - 25.69 lakh and S AT- 27.84 lakh.

Under the 2.0-litre diesel, the new prices of the variants are as follows: Sport 4x2 MT - 20.89 lakh, Night Eagle 4x2 MT - 23.30 lakh, S 4x2 MT - 27.04 lakh, Limited 4x4 AT - 28.69 lakh, S 4x4 AT - 30.84 lakh, Trailhawk 4x4 AT - 32.22 lakh, the Livemint report said.

This is the third time that Jeep hiked the price of Compass since April this year. In April, the price of the SUV was hiked by 25,000 and in July, the Compass was costlier by 35,000.

Compass was first launched in India back in 2017. The SUV's fifth-anniversary edition was launched last month. Later this year, Jeep will launch the new generation Grand Cherokee in the country.

