Toyota Land Cruiser 300 launched. Here's what the flagship SUV comes with

The Land Cruiser 300 is the latest SUV in the Indian market from Toyota. The bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 have now begun. The Land Cruiser nameplate is associated with off-road capability, durability and reliability. The newest iteration of this model features a novel platform, enhanced engines, and advanced technology, all while preserving the durability that has characterized the SUV for many years. Land Cruiser 300 goes against Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Land Rover Range Rover. Below are five significant highlights of the Land Cruiser 300. Land Cruiser 300 is offered in two variants - ZX and GR-S.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Prices and variants

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is offered in two variants - ZX and GR-S. The ZX is priced at ₹2.31 crore whereas the GR-S costs ₹2.41 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. The SUV comes to India through the CBU route.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Engine

Toyota has transitioned from the naturally aspirated V8 engines to more efficient twin-turbo V6 engines on a global scale. Nevertheless, in India, the company is providing the Land Cruiser exclusively with a 3.3-litre diesel engine featuring a twin-turbo setup that produces 304 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

This engine is coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which facilitates excellent acceleration, improved fuel efficiency, and a smoother power delivery, particularly on challenging terrains. The diesel variant is designed for consumers seeking enhanced torque for towing and off-road capabilities.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Features

The Land Cruiser has consistently been designed as an SUV with a strong emphasis on off-road capabilities. The 300 series introduces several advancements, including Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), which fine-tunes traction control and throttle response according to the specific terrain, such as sand, mud, or rock. Additionally, it features Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control, which enable the vehicle to maintain a consistent speed on steep slopes and declines without requiring driver intervention. Enhanced approach and departure angles provide improved clearance in challenging off-road environments. Furthermore, the SUV is equipped with a full-time 4WD system that includes a center differential lock, making it well-suited for serious off-road excursions.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Chassis

The Land Cruiser 300 is constructed on Toyota's TNGA-F (Toyota New Global Architecture – Frame) platform, which enhances structural rigidity while achieving a weight reduction of approximately 200 kg compared to the previous model. This platform, being both lighter and stronger, significantly improves ride comfort and handling, all while ensuring durability in off-road environments. Additionally, the decreased weight leads to better fuel efficiency, rendering the SUV more appropriate for extended journeys.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Interior

The Land Cruiser 300 seamlessly combines durability with contemporary technology within its interior. The cabin features an extensive use of soft-touch materials complemented by high-quality, durable leather upholstery. For entertainment purposes, it is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, a four-zone climate control system ensures personalized comfort for every passenger. The vehicle also includes the Toyota Safety Sense suite, which encompasses adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. Furthermore, the cabin layout prioritizes practicality, featuring a spacious center console for storage and multiple USB ports for device charging.