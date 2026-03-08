Edit Profile
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets free accessories worth ₹13,500

    Triumph India offers accessories worth 13,500 with the Scrambler 400 X, including lower engine guards, a windscreen, and a luggage rack.

    Published on: Mar 08, 2026 12:16 PM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Triumph India has announced that they are offering accessories worth 13,500 with the Scrambler 400 X. The manufacturer is offering lower engine guards, a high mudguard kit, a windscreen, a tank pad, a luggage rack, a bike cover and a bike care kit. It is important to note that these benefits are for a limited time only. So, if you are interested, we would suggest that you get in touch with your nearest dealership.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X has become quite popular in the Indian market because of how versatile it is.
    The lower engine guards give protection to the engine in case the motorcycle falls. The high mudguard kit will give some protection to the motorcycle from mud splashes. A few customers have raised this concern that the Scrambler 400 X gets very dirty in the monsoon. Then there is a windscreen, which is mostly there for cosmetic purposes, as it does enhance the way the motorcycle looks.

    The tank pad on the fuel tank is not just for the cosmetic purposes; it also protects the fuel tank from the scratches that are put by the belts and chains of the pants scrubbing against the fuel tank. Triumph is also offering a luggage rack that comes in handy when you go out touring, as it can be used to place the luggage or a top rack. Finally, there is the bike care kit and bike cover, both of which will help protect the bike from the elements and store it.

    What powers the Triumph Scrambler 400 X?

    Powering the motorcycle is the same engine that also does duty on the Speed 400, another model from Triumph. It is part of the brand’s new in house TR series of engines. This 398.15 cc liquid cooled motor produces 39.5 bhp of maximum power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque.

    The engine is paired with a 6 speed gearbox that comes with a slip and assist clutch. This setup not only reduces clutch effort for the rider but also helps maintain stability during hard downshifts.

      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

