TVS Jupiter 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Which scooter should you buy?

The 125 cc scooter segment in India has become one of the most competitive spaces, catering to riders who want a balance of performance, practicality, and premium features. Among the frontrunners, the Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 stand out as two top choices that combine everyday usability with refined engines and trusted reliability. While the Activa 125 carries the weight of Honda’s legacy and unmatched service network, the Jupiter 125 challenges it with modern styling, feature-rich equipment, and impressive value for money. Here’s a detailed comparison between the two to help you decide which scooter best suits your needs. Personalised Offers on TVS Jupiter 125 Check Offers Check Offers TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Activa 125 — two of India’s most popular 125cc scooters, offering a blend of performance, comfort, and reliability.

TVS Jupiter 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specifications and features comparison Category TVS Jupiter 125 Honda Activa 125 Engine Capacity 124.8 cc 123.92 cc Power 8.4 bhp @ 6,500 rpm 8.3 bhp @ 6,500 rpm Torque 11.1 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 10.5 Nm @ 5,000 rpm Transmission CVT Automatic CVT Automatic Front Suspension Telescopic Forks Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension 3-Step Adjustable Gas Shock 3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Brakes Drum / Disc (depending on variant) Drum / Disc (depending on variant) Fuel Tank Capacity 5 litres 5.3 litres Underseat Storage 33 litres (Best in segment) 18 litres approx. Instrument Console Fully Digital with Voice Assist & Bluetooth Semi-Digital with Smart Key (H-Smart variant) Seat Length 790 mm 712 mm Wheelbase 1,275 mm 1,260 mm Kerb Weight 108 kg 110 kg Mileage (claimed) 50–55 km/l 48–52 km/l Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) ₹ 75,600 – ₹ 86,400 ₹ 88,589 – ₹ 92,233 Available Variants Drum, Disc, SmartXonnect Drum, Disc, H-Smart Key Features Voice Assist, SmartXonnect, USB Charger, Large Boot, LED Lighting Smart Key, Idle Stop System, Silent Start, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Best For Feature seekers, daily commuters, family riders Reliability-focused users, long-term ownership, resale value View All Prev Next

Design and comfort

The Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 both carry a premium, commuter-friendly design, but they appeal to slightly different tastes. The Activa 125 sticks to a familiar, timeless styling with chrome elements and solid build quality, while the Jupiter 125 brings a more contemporary approach with a sleeker body, sharp headlamps, and refined detailing. The Jupiter also offers a longer seat and a more ergonomic layout, making it a better choice for riders who frequently travel with a pillion or carry luggage.

Engine and performance

Both scooters are powered by refined 125cc engines, but their tuning sets them apart. The Honda Activa 125’s 123.92cc engine produces 8.3 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque, focusing on smoothness and efficiency. Meanwhile, the TVS Jupiter 125’s 124.8cc engine generates 8.4 bhp and 11.1 Nm of torque, offering slightly better low-end grunt and responsiveness—ideal for congested city traffic. Both use CVT gearboxes and deliver excellent refinement, though the Jupiter feels more energetic during quick starts and uphill rides.

(Also read: Royal Enfield 650 Twins compared: Classic 650 vs Bullet 650 full breakdown)

Features and practicality

The TVS Jupiter 125 clearly takes the lead when it comes to features. It offers a fully digital instrument cluster with voice assist, smartphone connectivity, distance-to-empty readout, and live notifications. Its segment-best 33-litre underseat storage, front glove box, and USB charger further enhance its practicality. In contrast, the Activa 125 keeps things simple with a TFT console and optional smart key. It focuses on reliability and ease of use rather than technology, appealing to traditional buyers who value simplicity.

Price and variants

In terms of pricing, the Honda Activa 125 is available from ₹88,589 to ₹92,233 (ex-showroom), while the TVS Jupiter 125 ranges between ₹75,045 and ₹94,131 (ex-showroom). The Jupiter 125 undercuts the Activa at the entry level, offering more features for less money, while its top variant remains competitive even against the Activa’s premium trims.

Verdict: Which scooter should you buy?

Choosing between the TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Activa 125 depends on what you value most. If you want a proven, low-maintenance scooter with a vast service network and tried-and-tested reliability, the Activa 125 remains a safe and sensible pick. However, if you seek a feature-loaded, comfortable, and value-for-money commuter that feels more modern and versatile, the TVS Jupiter 125 stands out as the smarter choice. For most urban riders, the Jupiter 125 delivers a more complete package without stretching the budget.