TVS Ntorq 150 ridden: Key pros and cons explained

The TVS Ntorq 150 represents a careful evolution of the popular Ntorq 125. While it keeps the sporty, street-smart DNA intact, the 150cc variant introduces enhancements in performance, technology, and styling, positioning itself as a strong contender in the urban scooter segment. Here's a detailed pros and cons breakdown to help prospective buyers understand its strengths and limitations.

TVS Ntorq 150 pros and cons Pros Cons Enhanced engine performance Rear brake feedback Feature rich instrumentation Ride comfort on rough roads Agile handling and sporty ride Limited storage space Competitive pricing

Pros

1. Enhanced Engine Performance

At the heart of the Ntorq 150 is a 149.7 cc single-cylinder engine delivering 13.2 hp and 14.2 Nm of torque. The engine offers smooth, linear power delivery, making city commutes effortless and weekend highway rides satisfying. It provides quick acceleration and responsive throttle control, which is particularly useful for weaving through traffic or overtaking on short stretches.

2. Agile Handling and Sporty Ride

The Ntorq 150 remains light and nimble, thanks to its compact chassis and balanced weight distribution. The responsive suspension and precise steering make it easy to manoeuvre in urban environments, giving riders a sense of confidence and control. Its sporty handling ensures it feels engaging to ride, which is one of the scooter’s key appeals.

3. Feature-Rich Instrumentation

A standout addition is the 5-inch TFT display, which uses the same switch gear as the Apache RTR 310. It offers navigation assist, smartphone connectivity, riding modes, and gear position information, enhancing convenience and usability. The display adds a modern, tech-savvy feel, positioning the Ntorq 150 above most scooters in its class in terms of features.

4. Competitive Pricing

With an ex-showroom price range of ₹1.09 lakh to ₹1.18 lakh, the Ntorq 150 offers strong value. Buyers get a combination of performance, style, and technology at a price point that remains accessible compared to rivals, making it a compelling option for budget-conscious yet feature-seeking riders.

Cons

1. Rear Brake Feedback

While the front braking is strong, the rear brake feedback is less pronounced and it also locks up frequently. This may affect confidence during sudden stops or aggressive riding, especially for new riders who rely on balanced braking.

2. Ride Comfort on Rough Roads

The suspension is tuned for sporty handling, which means it can feel a bit stiff on uneven or broken surfaces. Long rides over bumpy roads may become slightly tiring, limiting its comfort compared to more relaxed commuter scooters.

3. Limited Storage Space

The under-seat storage capacity is adequate for essentials, but not the largest. Riders who carry larger items regularly may find it somewhat restrictive.