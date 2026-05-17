Want to buy Honda NX500 E-Clutch? Here’s your complete EMI guide

Honda has launched the NX500 E-Clutch in India at ₹743,900 (ex-showroom). With this, the adventure motorcycle has become ₹1.11 lakh more expensive than the conventional clutch-equipped version of the NX500. It has ditched the conventional clutch that needs manual intervention from the rider. Instead, the E-Clutch technology allows the motorcycle to automatically shift gears without the intervention of the clutch lever. Honda NX500 has received the E-Clutch technology, which makes riding easier for new riders, by automatically shifting gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is expected to attract the young riders who love adventure motorcycles and are planning to upgrade to a bigger motorcycle for the first time. The E-Clutch technology, which is a compact system, engages and disengages the clutch automatically. This system also comes with a manual override feature, allowing the riders to operate the clutch via a lever when preferred. In a nutshell, the E-Clutch is similar to the AMT technology available in a wide range of cars in India.

If you are planning to buy the Honda NX500 E-Clutch, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation of EMI that you may have to pay every month.