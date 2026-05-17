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    Want to buy Honda NX500 E-Clutch? Here’s your complete EMI guide

    Honda NX500 E-Clutch makes riding easier for new riders by automatically shifting gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

    Published on: May 17, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Honda has launched the NX500 E-Clutch in India at 743,900 (ex-showroom). With this, the adventure motorcycle has become 1.11 lakh more expensive than the conventional clutch-equipped version of the NX500. It has ditched the conventional clutch that needs manual intervention from the rider. Instead, the E-Clutch technology allows the motorcycle to automatically shift gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

    Honda NX500 has received the E-Clutch technology, which makes riding easier for new riders, by automatically shifting gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.
    Honda NX500 has received the E-Clutch technology, which makes riding easier for new riders, by automatically shifting gears without the intervention of the clutch lever.

    The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is expected to attract the young riders who love adventure motorcycles and are planning to upgrade to a bigger motorcycle for the first time. The E-Clutch technology, which is a compact system, engages and disengages the clutch automatically. This system also comes with a manual override feature, allowing the riders to operate the clutch via a lever when preferred. In a nutshell, the E-Clutch is similar to the AMT technology available in a wide range of cars in India.

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    If you are planning to buy the Honda NX500 E-Clutch, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation of EMI that you may have to pay every month.

    Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Monthly EMI calculation

    For calculating the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount for the Honda NX500 E-Clutch as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike, which is 743,900 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

    Honda NX500 E-Clutch: Monthly EMI calculation
    Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    743,900 743,9009.5%24 months 34,156 75,839
    36 months 23,829 113,955

    According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 34,156. On the other hand, if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 23,829.

    It needs to be remembered that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors such as the amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

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    Home/Car Bike/Want To Buy Honda NX500 E-Clutch? Here’s Your Complete EMI Guide
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