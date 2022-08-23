Which were the top-selling scooter brands in July 2022? Honda Activa tops the list

If your are planning to buy a scooter, it would be useful to know which brand sold the maximum number of units in recent months. Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan has released a list of the three-best selling scooters in the country in July.

The list is as follows:

(1.) Honda Activa: With a sale of total 231,807 units last month, Honda Activa recorded a rise of 42.25% from the corresponding figures (162,956) during the same period last year. This scooter is available in two variants: 6G STD and 6G DLX at ₹72,400 and ₹74,400 respectively (both ex-showroom).

(2.) TVS Jupiter: With a total unit sale of 62,094, TVS Jupiter sold 23,885 more units (a massive 62.5% increase) than it did during July 2021. At present, six models of this scooter are available. These are SMW (at ₹69,571), Base ( ₹72,571), ZX ( ₹76,846), ZX Disc ( ₹80,646), ZX Smart Connect ( ₹83,646), and Classic ( ₹80,316). All the prices are ex-showroom.

(3.) Suzuki Access: Unlike Activa and Jupiter, Suzuki Access witnessed a decline in total units sold in July 2022 (41,440) as against July 2021 (46,985), a fall of 11.80%. Access is available in six models, with a price range between ₹78,300 and ₹86,200.

