Why Mahindra is recalling over 19k units of XUV700, Scorpio-N?

Published on Dec 02, 2022 09:29 PM IST

"Keeping with the company's stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost," the company stated.

Mahindra Scorpio-N has a solid road presence even if it is shorter in length than the Scorpio.
Mahindra Scorpio-N has a solid road presence even if it is shorter in length than the Scorpio.
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Mahindra & Mahindra is recalling over 19,000 units of the XUV700 and the Scorpio-N to fix a rubber part.

In a notice on its website, the auto major said that it will proactively inspect rubber bellow inside bell housing on a batch of 6,618 Scorpio-N units and 12,566 XUV700 units assembled between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

A sorting process error at the supplier's plant, on specific dates, may have affected operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside bell housing, it said.

"Keeping with the company's stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost," it added.

Customers will be individually contacted by the dealership, the company said.

