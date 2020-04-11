A birthday like no other: April-borns share their lockdown celebrations

celebrations

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:17 IST

A birthday amid lockdown might not be the most ideal situation, but these people are making the most of the circumstance. While for some it has come as a much-needed respite, others plan to make up for lost time once things return to normalcy. But one thing is for sure, April borns will not forget their 2020 birthday!

#9baje9minutes

Shrey Sahjwani, a content writer from Mumbai, says, “My birthday was on April 5 and it was my 30th. I was quite excited about it a few months ago…thought I’d party with my friends from office on the Friday before, then I’d bring it in on Saturday with my other friends, and spend Sunday (the day of my birthday) with family.

On April 5, the whole nation celebrate with Mumbai-based Shrey Sahjwani with the #9baje9minutes tribute.

Instead, my main worry became how to get a cake. My grandmother managed to find some tea, and I ended up cutting those. It was also kind of fitting that the whole lights out for 9 minutes at 9pm happened that day…felt like the whole country was celebrating my birthday. I had so many video calls at midnight, and so many Instagram stories dedicated to me the next day that it felt like this was the first year that people didn’t forget. It was pretty awesome to rekindle old friendships.

As a running joke, I posted a status on my Facebook telling the people on my friends list who had birthdays in lockdown that we’d party together once this is all over. It started as a joke, but now I’m thinking let’s just have one epic bash.”

Read: Tanishaa demands cake as she wishes brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on birthday, Kajol says she’ll get it ‘virtually’

Baked her cake, and ate it too

Jaipur-based entrepreneur Rini Mehta made a cake and celebrated her birthday with her family.

Rini Mehta, an entrepreneur from Jaipur, says, “My birthday was on the 8th and my husband gave me a list of dishes to prepare! I baked a birthday cake, too. I am the kind of person who absolutely cannot stay at home, so it has been very difficult for me. I have a five-month old daughter so I am being all the more cautious. I stay connected with my parents over video call. Once the lockdown is over and situation is normal, I will party with my family and friends.

Family time

Mumbai-based Riya Shah was gifted prized possessions by her family.

Riya Shah, a product designer from Mumbai, says, “My birthday was on the 8th and never had I thought I would have to celebrate it amid a pandemic. I didn’t plan anything, but my family got together and decorated my room. We danced, had some red wine and enjoyed the night. The best part was a surprise as they gifted me their most prized possessions that have been part of our family for generations. The next day, my mom, sister and my grandmom cooked my favourite dishes. Post the lockdown, I will be inviting all my friends over and have a gaming night, because that is something we all really enjoy doing.”

Better safe than sorry

Delhi-based Sunny Raj caught up with friends over video call.

Sunny Raj, a Delhi-based consultant, says, “My birthday is on April 20, and given the current scenario, I don’t think it will be safe to go out and party, even if the lockdown is lifted. It’s a relief in disguise because since the last 10 years, I have been trying to evade the limelight and stay at home for my birthday. I plan to catch up with my friends over video call as they are scattered all over the world. Had the situation been normal, we would have gone out for adventure sports, games and dinners.”

#TLC

Mumbai-based Chirag Lakhani took out time for himself.

Chirag Lakhani, a brand solutions consultant based in Mumbai, says, “My birthday is on the 11th, and I actually did imagine a confinement birthday but for other reasons, not a pandemic. Normally for my birthday, I leave the city to go to a beach with limited or no-network coverage. This year, I’m going to try my best to replicate that by turning my phone off, making fresh fruit juices, and chilling in the balcony with my feet in a bucket of warm water. Screen-time has been through the roof these days so I’m gonna replace that for the very green view my balcony has on offer. After the lockdown, I plan to do it right. Whenever it’s safe, there’s nothing I’d love more than a swim in the sea.”

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian