Tanishaa demands cake as she wishes brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on birthday, Kajol says she’ll get it ‘virtually’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:08 IST

Actors Tanishaa Mukerji , Rakul Preet and Suniel Shetty have wished actor Ajay Devgn on his birthday on Thursday. While Tanishaa shared a bunch of throwback pictures, Rakul and Suniel wished him on Twitter.

Sharing them, Tanishaa wrote: “Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit ) #superhero brother in law! Have a phenomenal year! @ajaydevgn”. In one of the pictures, she is feeding him a piece of cake, in another the two pose for a picture in a group where Sonakshi Sinha is also present. Another one is from a previous birthday celebration and shows Tanishaa laughing while Ajay looks on with a straight face. The last picture has Ajay posing with Tanishaa and his daughter Nysa.

Tanishaa has accepted the fact that this year she wont be part of Ajay’s birthday celebrations. Some time ago, Tanishaa shared a solo picture of herself with a message: “Me waiting for cake for jays birthday @ajaydevgn @kajol #quarantine #happybirthdayajaydevgn #socialdistancing #2ndapril2020.” Her older sister and Ajay’s wife Kajol had the perfect answer: addressing her sister as a “blondie”, she said: “Sending u a virtual cake”

Rakul Preet, who worked with Ajay in De De Pyaar De in 2019, took to Twitter to wish him. She wrote: “Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir !! Wishing you the most amazing , happy and healthy year Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us.”

Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir !! Wishing you the most amazing , happy and healthy year 😀😀 Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us 😊 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 2, 2020

Suniel, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter: “@ajaydevgn happy birthday AJ ... enjoy your day and the many blessings to come ... stay blessed.”

@ajaydevgn happy birthday AJ ... enjoy your day and the many blessings to come ... stay blessed. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2020

Ajay, who turned 51 on Thursday, will celebrate birthday while self quarantining with family. All shootings were halted a few days before the lockdown. However, some time back, actor Kajol had been spotted at the airport returning from Singapore with daughter Nysa. She had reportedly gone there to fetch her daughter who studies in a college in the city state. Soon after their return, there were reports that Nysa had been showing symptoms of Covid-19, a report that Ajay quickly rubbished as fake

Taking to Twitter, he had written: “Thank you for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue and baseless.”

Ajay, meanwhile, has also donated money for the welfare of cine employees. An IANS report on April 1 said that he would be donating Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to aid daily wage film workers, who have been left without jobs due to the lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Confirming the news, Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE, said: “Ajay Devgn has pledged to donate Rs 51 lakh to FWICE.”

“I’m glad that people like Ajay and Rohit (Shetty) are helping the daily wage workers who need it the most during the downtime. We have received more enquiries from others wanting to provide monetary help. We are providing them the account details. I hope more and more people come forward to help daily wage workers,” Dubey added.

On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Maidaan, based on the golden era of Indian football. The actor essays the role of the late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2020.

He also has Bhuj: The Pride Of India coming up, a patriotic film set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

(With IANS inputs)

