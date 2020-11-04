e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Celebrations / Responsible celebrations look to be the ‘new normal’ this Diwali

Responsible celebrations look to be the ‘new normal’ this Diwali

Mumbaikars gear up for a safe, healthy and responsible Diwali this year

celebrations Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:36 IST
Nishad Neelambaran
Nishad Neelambaran
HT Mumbai
Diwali is all about staying safe and celebrating with family says Mumbaikars
Diwali is all about staying safe and celebrating with family says Mumbaikars(Photo: Shutterstock; For representational purposes only)
         

Festivals have not been the same this year. Now, with Diwali around the corner, Mumbaikars are gearing up for the festival of lights, but a little differently. Usually, it is all about bursting crackers day in, day out. However, this year, some of them have decided to be responsible enough towards the environment and their surroundings.

Siddhanth Unnikrishnan, a student, says that this year, it is all about staying safe and celebrating with family. “Personally, for me, the true essence of the festival is not about bursting crackers. And this year, thanks to the pandemic, hopefully we have all realised how important our family is. This year, I have decided to let go of all the usual celebration ways and just celebrate the joy of this festival by lighting lamps and spending some quality time with family at home,” he shares.

Agreeing with the concept of celebrating Diwali at home, Apurva Shetty, an IT employee, believes that her spirit of celebrations and preparations have not gone down because of the pandemic. “We need to be responsible citizens and celebrate responsibly. Especially during these challenging times. The pandemic surely changed the way we socialise and celebrate these occasions, but nothing can take away the sheer joy in preparing all the yummy food with your family,” she says.

However, there are some of us who find this situation perfect to spread awareness about air pollution, and Dr Pooja Shetty, is one of them. “The air quality has improved in the city during the lockdown days. It surely taught us that if we are responsible enough, we can still revive and get the best of our climate and environment. I hope, we as Mumbaikars, will be more responsible this year and will help restore our city’s environment to its best condition,” she ends.

tags
top news
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
‘Assaulted by police during arrest’, claims Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
How long it may take: Where the election stands in key states
Six killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat
Six killed as godown collapses after explosion in Gujarat
Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena
Arnab Goswami arrest: Not freedom of press issue, why’s BJP complaining, asks Sena
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
US Elections 2020 | ‘Keep the faith, we’ll win this’: Biden to supporters in Delaware
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In