1,898 Sikh pilgrims leave for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi

As many as 1898 pilgrims (Jatha) of Sikh pilgrims on Friday left for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi festival in the neighboring country. After completing 10-day pilgrimage and paying obeisance at various gurdwaras in Pakistan, the Jatha will come back to India on April 21.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) secretary Manjit Singh Bath presented ‘siropas’ to every Sikh pilgrim while flagging off the ‘jatha’ from Teja Singh Samundari Hall. The pilgrims then took the special trains to Pakistan, from the Attari railway station, here in the district.

“The devotees will reach Shri Panja Sahib on Friday and will stay there till Sunday to celebrate Baisakhi. They would head to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on April 15. Next day, they will visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, Gurdwara Rori Sahib in Aminabad, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda and Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. They will perform sewa in all the Sikh shrines,” said Ravinder Singh, SGPC member and leader of the group.

He added, “SGPC member Narinder Kaur is accompanying the devotees to Pakistan. On instruction of SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, some utensils, harmonium and kakars have also been sent to Sikh shrines in Pakistan”

As many as 872 devotees had applied for Pakistan visa this year, 33 of whom were rejected.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 23:19 IST