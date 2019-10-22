11,604 Class 8, 10 students register for scholarship exams in Ludhiana, highest since 2016

chandigarh

A total of 11, 604 students of Classes 8 and 10 have registered for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test and National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), the highest count since 2016.

Both the exams will be conducted on November 3 this year.

For NMMS, 6,319 students of Class 8 have registered online, while 5,285 students of Class 10 have submitted their applications for NTSE.

In 2018, around 4,492 students had applied for the NTSE exam, while 3,782 and 3,851 students had applied for the test in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

For NMMS exam, as many as 4,750 students had applied online in 2018, while the count for 2017 and 2016 was 3,091 and 2,868, respectively.

The district officials said since the last two months, the state education department officials and government schoolteachers had been motivating the students to apply for the examinations which led to more number of students applying for them this year.

As many as 47 students of Class 10 are being provided free coaching by subject experts in the district for preparation of the exam.

FREE COACHING INITIATIVE

This is the first time the state education department has taken such an initiative and provided free coaching to students.

A Class 10 student of Government Senior Secondary School, Koom Kalan, Palak, said, “I have been taking coaching for the past two weeks and am

confident that I will clear the scholarship exam.The seven-hour long coaching is proving helpful as majority of the students in my class are confident of scoring well.”

District science supervisor Balwinder Kaur, said, “The free coaching sessions will prove beneficial for the students as subject teachers are focusing on the key areas to make maximum students clear the first stage of NTSE. The centre list for the exam has been sent to SCERT for final approval.”

SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT

The students who qualify NTSE will become eligible for an annual scholarship of ₹15,000 (₹1,250 per month) for two years (Classes 11 to 12) and will get ₹ 2,000 per month at the undergraduate level.

The students who qualify NMMS will become eligible for ₹6,000 annual scholarship (₹500 per month) for four years (Classes 9 to 12).

