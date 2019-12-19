110 road stretches in Chandigarh need MC’s attention, says traffic police survey

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:10 IST

From faded zebra crossings to missing traffic lights, the Chandigarh traffic police has found a number of engineering deficiencies on as many as 110 road stretches under the municipal corporation.

The department officially shared its latest survey report with mayor Rajesh Kalia in a meeting here on Wednesday and sought immediate action in order to make the city roads safer for commuters.

As many as 90 people have died in road accidents in Chandigarh this year, even as the traffic police had set a target to bring down such fatalities to 85 from 98 reported last year.

Deputy superintendent of police (traffic, south) Harjit Kaur said that to make sure that commuters follow traffic rules, it is important that there is proper visibility of traffic-related signboards, iron grilles on road dividers are not broken and pavements are in a good shape. “We have shared our concerns with the MC, so that the defects are rectified on priority,” she said

Kalia said he has already instructed the MC engineering department to prepare work estimates based on the traffic police report and bring them for approval in the upcoming General House meeting on December 30.

What survey says

According to the report, sings prohibiting U-turn are missing at the Sector 44/45 and 45/46 light points. The report proposes continuous white line markings on both sides of the road on as many as seven stretches, including Sector 33/45, 38/40, 34/44 and 53/54.

The survey has found 27 stretches including, Old Labour Chowk (18/19/20/21), Attawa Chowk, ISBT-17 Chowk and Sector 23/24/36/37 roundabout, where repainting of zebra crossing is required urgently.

The sign board of ‘stop, look, go’ was found faded at the Press light point while the speed limit signboard has been found broken at the Sector 45/46 road. Also, there are faded speed limit signboards at Sector 14/25, 41/42 and 39/40 roads.

Apart from this, the survey found broken iron grilles on road dividers at seven spots, posing a huge risk of accidents. These include Sector 53/54, 40/41 and 37/38 roads. The survey has also asked the MC to install new traffic lights on the Sector 19/20, 27/30 and 36/43 roads.

Pavements were found broken at 24 locations. It was also found that illegal vendors are still operating at five spots, including those selling helmets along the Sector 44/45 and 32/33 roads. The survey has also flagged waterlogging issue at St Kabir School light point, Sector 7/26 road and Sector 33/34 road.