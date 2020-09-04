e-paper
13-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Mohali vegetable shop, owner held

13-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Mohali vegetable shop, owner held

The minor came in contact with naked electric wires at the shop he worked in

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Mohali
(Representative Image/File )
         

A 13-year-old boy died after he came in contact with some naked electric wires at a vegetable shop near Pine Homes in Dhakoli late on Thursday.

The accused, Dinesh Kumar, who owns the shop was arrested and was later released on bail. The minor victim used to work at the shop. The victim’s family hails from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

Sub-inspector Jashan Preet Singh said the victim’s father alleged that there were naked wires in the shops and Dinesh had been told to repair them on many occasions but to no avail. On Thursday, the victim came in contact with the wires and died on the spot.

We have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the investigating officer said.

