15 school children hurt as bus overturns in Sultanpur Lodhi

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:24 IST

Fifteen children sustained minor injuries when a school bus overturned into a roadside field while its driver was trying to avert a head-on collision with a truck in Sultanpur Lodhi on Wednesday.

Police said the injured children were rushed to the civil hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, from where they were discharged after first aid. One of them, a girl, was referred to civil hospital, Kapurthala, where she is under treatment and in stable condition.

Police have arrested bus driver Pritam Singh and registered a case against him.

Police said the private school bus carrying 40 children from different villages to Sultanpur Lodhi overturned near Busowal village when its driver took a sudden turn to avert collision with the truck coming from opposite side.

The commuters and villagers rescued the children from the overturned bus and rushed them to the hospital with the help of the district authorities.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarwan Singh Bal said police registered a case against the bus driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Kabirpur police station in Kapurthala.