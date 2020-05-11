e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 16 trains to take migrants in Chandigarh back home

16 trains to take migrants in Chandigarh back home

One train scheduled to leave the city every day

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Migrant workers waiting for registration for special buses and trains for their native places, at the inter-state bus terminal in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Monday.
Migrant workers waiting for registration for special buses and trains for their native places, at the inter-state bus terminal in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Monday.(Keshav Singh/ht)
         

Sixteen trains will be taking migrant persons to their home states from Chandigarh with one train scheduled to leave the city every day for the next couple of weeks.

The first train left the city for Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday at full capacity with a total of 1,188 passengers. The second departed the city for Kishanganj district in Bihar on Monday.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, on Monday, as soon as the central government decided to allow movement of stranded persons, the UT administration arranged the trains to take migrants stuck in the city to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Manipur.

The administration has also requested for trains to Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Sitamarkhi, Madhubani, Saharsa, and Barauni.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed happiness that the passengers were provided adequate food and water, and all expenses, including the cost of rail tickets, were borne by the administration.

top news
After marathon session with CMs, PM Modi says working to open economy
After marathon session with CMs, PM Modi says working to open economy
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In