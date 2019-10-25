e-paper
Friday, Oct 25, 2019

16-year-old girl comes under train in Ludhiana, survives, but loses legs

Victim kept on standing on the tracks in panic when she saw the train approaching

chandigarh Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 16-year-old girl lost both of her legs after she came under a train near the railway station here on Friday. The victim was identified as Preeti, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was presently residing in Doraha. 

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Inderjit Singh, investigating officer, said the incident occurred on Friday evening when Jallianwala Bagh Express (18104) left the city station and was moving towards Delhi. 

He said the girl was trying to cross the tracks but, when she saw the train coming she got scared and, in panic, she remained standing on the tracks. When the train came very near, she moved a little from the tracks, but lost her legs. 

The girl was rushed to the civil hospital and has been undergoing treatment. “We have informed her sister and recorded the statement of the girl,” the ASI said. 

He said the girl was working here in a factory as a labourer and was going back to her temporary residence when the incident occurred.

25-year-old truck driver crushed under train

A 25-year-old truck driver was crushed to death while crossing railway lines near Jassian.

The deceased was identified as Pintu Oberoi of Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbans Singh, investigating officer, said the deceased was crossing the railway tracks when he came under a train.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem. The deceased is survived his parents, wife, elder brother and sister -in-law.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:47 IST

