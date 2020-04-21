e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 16-year-old Rupnagar boy whose father died of Covid-19 recovers

16-year-old Rupnagar boy whose father died of Covid-19 recovers

The boy’s father was the first positive case reported from the district and died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on April 8

chandigarh Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:21 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The 16-year-old resident of Chatamali village in Rupnagar district, who tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, on Tuesday, after two consecutive swab tests came back negative.

The boy’s father was the first positive case reported from the district and died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on April 8.

The boy and his mother also tested positive, and were shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital on April 6.

The three members of the family are the only positive cases that have been reported from the district, so far.

The mother’s test reports are awaited.

top news
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news