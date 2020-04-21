16-year-old Rupnagar boy whose father died of Covid-19 recovers

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:21 IST

The 16-year-old resident of Chatamali village in Rupnagar district, who tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, on Tuesday, after two consecutive swab tests came back negative.

The boy’s father was the first positive case reported from the district and died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on April 8.

The boy and his mother also tested positive, and were shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital on April 6.

The three members of the family are the only positive cases that have been reported from the district, so far.

The mother’s test reports are awaited.