e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / 17-year-old Ludhiana girl commits suicide, FIR against lover

17-year-old Ludhiana girl commits suicide, FIR against lover

The boy whom my daughter wanted to marry had rejected her proposal after which she consumed poison: Girl’s mother

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 17-year-old girl from Dakha village consumed a poisonous substance to end her life allegedly after her lover refused to marry her.

Police on Friday booked a 19-year-old boy for abetting the girl’s suicide on the basis of statement given by her parents. The accused is Nanjay Kumar, a resident of Mullanpur, who works as a labourer. 

According to the girl’s family, she had on Thursday gone to attend her one-hour music class at 4pm and returned home around 7.30pm.

“We were celebrating the birthday of my other daughter. After cutting the cake, my daughter started vomiting. When we asked her what had eaten, she told us that she had consumed some poisonous substance after her friend, whom she wanted to marry, rejected her proposal,” girl’s mother told the police. 

The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where she died during treatment.  ASI Avtar Singh said an FIR under Section 306 of IPC has been registered against the boy, who will soon be arrested.

“The girl’s body has been sent for autopsy. What poisonous substance she had consumed will be ascertained only after receiving the postmortem report,” he added.  The ASI said that both the girl and her lover belonged to families of labourers. “They hailed from Bihar. The girl was a Class-11 student at a school in Dakha while the boy has studied till Class 8 and works in a tile- manufacturing unit,” he said.

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News