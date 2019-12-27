17-year-old Ludhiana girl commits suicide, FIR against lover

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:57 IST

A 17-year-old girl from Dakha village consumed a poisonous substance to end her life allegedly after her lover refused to marry her.

Police on Friday booked a 19-year-old boy for abetting the girl’s suicide on the basis of statement given by her parents. The accused is Nanjay Kumar, a resident of Mullanpur, who works as a labourer.

According to the girl’s family, she had on Thursday gone to attend her one-hour music class at 4pm and returned home around 7.30pm.

“We were celebrating the birthday of my other daughter. After cutting the cake, my daughter started vomiting. When we asked her what had eaten, she told us that she had consumed some poisonous substance after her friend, whom she wanted to marry, rejected her proposal,” girl’s mother told the police.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital, where she died during treatment. ASI Avtar Singh said an FIR under Section 306 of IPC has been registered against the boy, who will soon be arrested.

“The girl’s body has been sent for autopsy. What poisonous substance she had consumed will be ascertained only after receiving the postmortem report,” he added. The ASI said that both the girl and her lover belonged to families of labourers. “They hailed from Bihar. The girl was a Class-11 student at a school in Dakha while the boy has studied till Class 8 and works in a tile- manufacturing unit,” he said.