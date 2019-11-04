178-member Sikh delegation from UK arrives in Pak

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:10 IST

A 178-member delegation has arrived in Pakistan from the UK to take part in the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak to be held at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Soon after landing on Sunday, the group left for the Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Sucha Sauda in Sheikhupura district, Dawn news reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) has announced that Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations will continue throughout November.

Sikh pilgrims from India as well as from Europe and North America will attend various events being held in this respect.

The main event, says Punjab Evacuee Trust Board spokesperson Amer Hashmi, will take place at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on November 12.