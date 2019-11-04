e-paper
Monday, Nov 04, 2019

178-member Sikh delegation from UK arrives in Pak

Sikh pilgrims from India as well as from Europe and North America will attend various events

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:10 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 178-member delegation has arrived in Pakistan from the UK to take part in the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak to be held at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Soon after landing on Sunday, the group left for the Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Sucha Sauda in Sheikhupura district, Dawn news reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) has announced that Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations will continue throughout November.

Sikh pilgrims from India as well as from Europe and North America will attend various events being held in this respect.

The main event, says Punjab Evacuee Trust Board spokesperson Amer Hashmi, will take place at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on November 12.

