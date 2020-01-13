e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
18-yr-old domestic help found hanging at doctor’s house in Panchkula

Body found at employer’s house in Panchkula’s Sec 17; no suicide note found

chandigarh Updated: Jan 13, 2020 01:14 IST
An 18-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at the house of her employer in Sector 17, Panchkula, on Saturday.

Police said the woman, a native of Jharkhand, worked as a domestic help for a doctor for the past 10 months.

While the doctor and his family live on the ground floor, she lived on the first floor.

Around 8am on Saturday, when she did not come downstairs at the usual time, one of the family members went to check on her, and found her hanging from the ceiling with a rope.

The police were informed, and body was sent to the General Hospital in Sector 6.

Police said the body bore no injury marks, adding that no suicide note was found.

The post-mortem examination will be conducted after her family members arrive from Jharkhand. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

