2,676 cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:11 IST

A total of 2,676 cases were disposed of by 14 benches of serving judicial officers during the National Lok Adalat organised at the district courts complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

The cases included 13 criminal compoundable cases involving ₹16,000; 893 cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act involving ₹10 crore; 19 motor accident claims involving ₹1 crore; 19 matrimonial/family disputes; 58 civil suits and rent cases involving ₹3 crore.

Besides, 45 executions involving ₹2.5 crore; two criminal revisions, eight criminal miscellaneous and 19 civil miscellaneous involving ₹27 lakh; 24 arbitration cases; four civil/rent appeals, and five criminal appeals involving ₹37 lakh, 22 cases of Section 125 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 13 cases of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 27 untrace, two cases of Guardian and Succession Act; 33 cases of Registrar of Companies Act and Shop Act cases with fine of ₹4.6 lakh; and 486 municipal matters involving a fine of ₹500 were settled.

Besides, 984 traffic challans were disposed of with a fine of ₹4 lakh and 65 cases involving ₹59 lakh were settled by the permanent Lok Adalat (public utility services). Also, 38 pre-litigative cases involving ₹41 lakh and 31 labour dispute cases involving ₹14.5 lakh were also settled.

IN MOHALI

As many as nine benches constituted across Mohali district disposed of 1,094 cases during the National Lok Adalat on Saturday. The cases were settled by virtue of compromise and award of ₹102 crore was passed by the benches.

IN PANCHKULA

Four benches constituted across Panchkula district resolved 686 cases including criminal cases, NI Act, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, civil cases, traffic challans, bank recovery, telecom and summary cases. The total settlement amount was around ₹23 lakh.

42 DISPOSED OF AT HIGH COURT

As many as 42 cases were disposed of by two benches in the National Lok Adalat held at the Punjab and Haryana high court. The total enhanced amount of ₹1 crore was awarded by both the benches over and above the amount awarded by the tribunals in different cases, an official spokesman said.

