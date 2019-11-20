e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

2 Hisar dhabas giving free meals to anyone bringing 20 empty plastic bottles

Hisar municipal corporation has tied up with two dhabas in the city to save the environment while also ensuring that no one goes hungry to bed

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:29 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The dhaba owners meanwhile say they are happy to be able to play a role in environment conservation .
The dhaba owners meanwhile say they are happy to be able to play a role in environment conservation .(HT PHOTO)
         

With just 20 empty plastic bottles, you can now get a free meal at two dhabas in Hisar.

In a unique initiative, the Hisar municipal corporation has tied up with two dhabas in the city— Janata Bhojnalaya and Hounda Ram dhaba—to save the environment while also ensuring that no one goes hungry to bed.

Superintendent engineer Ramji Lal says the idea came to them when they found out that ragpickers, who usually collect empty bottles to sell, have stopped doing so as they no longer find buyers. “As a ban has been imposed on polythene, junk dealers stopped accepting plastic bottles as well which led to plastic bottles piling up at several places in the city,” he said.

“We then approached some dhabas, who readily agreed to provide a meal comprising daal, chapati and salad for anyone who comes to them with 20 plastic bottles,” the SE said.

The dhabas hand over these plastic bottles to the municipal corporation, which uses it to grow plants and make polythene compost. Hisar mayor Gautam Sardana said, “We use these bottles to grow plants and make compost. We also collect empty coconut shells etc.”

The mayor also lauded the dhabas for their efforts. “The dhaba owners are doing a very noble thing by feeding the poor people.”

The dhaba owners meanwhile say they are happy to be able to play a role in environment conservation and helping the needy.

“We usually have around 20 people visiting us with plastic. It’s really not a big deal for any dhaba owner to give free meals to 20 to 30 persons,” says Radhey Shyam, owner of Hounda Ram dhaba. He added that for 10 empty bottle, people can get a free cloth bag while for 20 empty bottles, one can enjoy a free meal at the dhaba.

Vinod Kumar, the owner of Janata Bhojnalaya, says, “We are glad that we are feeding poor people who help keep our city neat and clean.”

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News