2 hurt as illegal vendors clash in Mohali, residents want them to move

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:56 IST

Two men received minor injuries when a group of illegal vendors clashed in Phase-11 on Sunday over placement of their carts, even as residents expressed apprehensions over the men being allowed to sell fruit and vegetables in their area without permissions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phase-11 residents said the men who did not have vending permissions, and could pose health risks because of the virus outbreak. No action had been taken against them despite requests made to the chief minister, governor, local MLA, deputy commissioner and municipal corporation commissioner to remove them from the spot, they alleged.

The injured men left the area after police arrived at the spot and after compromising with others.

Office-bearers of an Area Social Welfare Association set up by residents of HIG colony in Phase-11, including president Maninder Kaur, general secretary Gurjit Singh Kalsi and treasurer Jagjit Kaur said when the vendors were asked to move they had refused to do so.

Traffic problems were also reported from the area when carts were set up, the association members said.

When asked to comment on the matter, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said he had been informed and “officers concerned had been issued to check and remove them.”