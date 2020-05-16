e-paper
20-year-old killed as truck rams into bike in Gurdaspur

The truck driver tried to speed away but the police managed to stop the truck and arrest the driver.

chandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 18:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Gurdaspur
The man, identified as Tejinder Singh of Shekh Kabir village, died on the spot.
The man, identified as Tejinder Singh of Shekh Kabir village, died on the spot.(Representative Image )
         

A 20-year-old man was killed in a road mishap at Adda Khanowal Bohrhi village under Ghumman Kalan police station in Gurdaspur on Saturday.

The man, identified as Tejinder Singh of Shekh Kabir village, died on the spot when a truck rammed into his bike.

Singh was on his way to his village when the mishap took place on the on Batala-Kalanaur road .

The truck driver tried to speed away but the police managed to stop the truck and arrest the driver.

A case has been registered under Section 304A (negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

