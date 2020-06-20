e-paper
Chandigarh / 21-year-old commits suicide in Faridkot, wife, in-laws arrested

21-year-old commits suicide in Faridkot, wife, in-laws arrested

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh said that deceased was reportedly under pressure as his in-laws were intimidating him over some personal issue

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Saturday arrested the wife and in-laws of a 21-year-old youth who committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in the Machaki Kalan area of the Faridkot district.

After a complaint lodged by the deceased’ farther, the police have booked wife and five members of her family under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. All the accused has been arrested, police said.

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh said that deceased was reportedly under pressure as his in-laws were intimidating him over some personal issue. He consumed poison after having an argument with in-laws on Tuesday. He was declared brought dead by doctors at the civil hospital.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy committed suicide by jumping in the Rajasthan feeder canal in the Faridkot town on Saturday. Citing witnesses, police said the boy jumped drowned in the canal and the body was yet to be recovered. “An inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was initiated. The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained,” a police official said.

