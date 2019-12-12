e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
21-year-old Haryana youth held guilty of cheating in 2015 exam, released on probation

The court of judicial magistrate first class Mamta Kakkar ordered the convict, Deepak Kumar of Kapurthala in Rewari tehsil in Haryana, to be released on probation and told him to deposit ₹2,000 litigation fee.

The district court convicted a 21-year-old youth of cheating in an exam held at the Government Model High School, Sector 39, Chandigarh, in 2015.

The court of judicial magistrate first class Mamta Kakkar ordered the convict, Deepak Kumar of Kapurthala in Rewari tehsil in Haryana, to be released on probation and told him to deposit ₹2,000 litigation fee.

The matter dates back to November 2015 when Deepak was arrested on the complaint of the headmistress of the school under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 39 police station after being caught red handed with “incriminatory material” for cheating in the exam.

He was convicted on Wednesday.

Chandigarh News