₹25 lakh collected in traffic challans amid curfew in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 00:02 IST

At a time when driving on the roads is banned and traffic has fallen considerably after a curfew was announced in the city on March 24, the traffic police have collected ₹25,23,500 in challans.

As per data available with the challaning branch of the traffic police, 3,935 challans were issued during this period out of which 1,642 or 41% have been paid to date. Out of total 9,564 violations, 44% violations were driving license related offences, 23% violations were for driving with expired or without insurance, and 21% violations were for driving without vehicle registration.

On an average, the challan collection amount is between ₹40 to 50 lakh a month. The police were expecting a much lower average owing to the curfew, but the traffic police say the amount collected is still on the higher side and the collection is expected to easily cross ₹30 lakh by month-end.

ROUTINE CHECKS ON HOLD

Speaking about this, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said, “We are not putting up nakas for checking routine violations like jumping of lights. Our focus is on impounding the vehicles of people who break curfew. Many of these people are found to be driving without a license or other documents for which they are being challaned. Anyone driving without a valid driving license, registration or insurance has to pay ₹12,000. This doesn’t include towing charges and fine for breaking curfew which is another ₹2,500.”

The DSP added that challans are being collected only for offences related to the impounding of vehicles. “Since their vehicles have been impounded, the violators have to come forward to pay the challans. Those who have other infractions have been advised to pay the challan only after the curfew is lifted.”

The local police are also impounding vehicles for breaking curfew, but the challans are being issued by the traffic police alone. Though e-challan services are still active, the number has greatly reduced because of the curfew.