Home / Chandigarh / 3 associates of gangster Bishnoi’s aide held in Chandigarh

3 associates of gangster Bishnoi’s aide held in Chandigarh

Police arrested the trio after a tipoff that members of the Deepu Banur gang were travelling in a Maruti Baleno car with illegal weapons. The three men attempted to flee on being intercepted at the naka.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three associates of Deepu Banur were arrested by the Chandigarh police crime branch on Sunday.
Three associates of Deepu Banur were arrested by the Chandigarh police crime branch on Sunday.(HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh police crime branch sleuths on Sunday arrested three men associated with Deepu Banur, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, at a naka behind the Sector 26 Police Lines.

A US-made pistol, two countrymade weapons and six live cartridges were seized from them.

Sumit (25) of Sector 66, Mohali; Sarabjeet Singh alias Satta (25) and Maninder Singh alias Manny (27), both from Dhurali village, also in Mohali, were produced before the court on Monday and sent to four-day police remand.

Police arrested the trio after a tipoff that members of the Deepu Banur gang were travelling in a Maruti Baleno car with illegal weapons. The three men attempted to flee on being intercepted at the naka.

Police said they were in Chandigarh for a revenge attack on an adversary.

Banur, who was involved with Bishnoi in a case of firing at the house of liquor baron Arvind Singla’s brother in Sector 33 in May, was brought to Chandigarh in June by police from Ambala Jail, where he had been lodged earlier.

Maninder has been named accused in five cases including three cases of dacoity, of which two are registered in Punjab and one in Chandigarh, one case of corruption and one case of rioting in Punjab. Sumit is involved in three cases including robbery, one under the Arms Act and one case of rioting in Punjab.

A case under Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh against the trio.

