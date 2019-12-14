e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

3 booked for demanding ₹2-cr ransom from shopkeeper in Hisar

The owner of the store alleged that three armed miscreants barged into his store, located in front of the military cantonment, and demanded ₹2 crore as ransom

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Saturday booked three unknown people for allegedly demanding ransom of ₹2 crore from the owner of a departmental store at gunpoint in Hisar.

In his complaint, the owner of Mother Departmental Store, Shiv Kumar Mittal, alleged that three armed miscreants barged into his store, located in front of the military cantonment, and demanded ₹2 crore as ransom late Friday.

“They opened two rounds of fire—one in the air and another on the CCTV camera. Hearing the gunshots, my nephew, Lalit Kumar, came running following which the accused fled from the spot,” Mittal alleged.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said police visited the area and checked the CCTV records.

“Few empty bullet shells were recovered from the store and taken into custody for investigation. A case under 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against three unknown people and investigation taken up,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, demanding strict action against the accused, local traders and shopkeepers on Saturday held a protest near Hisar military station. Majority of the shops in the area remained closed as a mark of protest.

“This could have turned into a fatal incident. Traders are soft targets and police must provide proper security to those who keep their shops open during late hours,” they said.

top news
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
‘Banked on Hindu-Muslim politics for years’: Shah attacks Cong over CAA
‘Banked on Hindu-Muslim politics for years’: Shah attacks Cong over CAA
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on it’: Sena after Rahul barb
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Tiff over pen, 10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan
Tiff over pen, 10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
Savarkar’s grandson targets Nehru after Rahul Gandhi’s remark at Delhi rally
Savarkar’s grandson targets Nehru after Rahul Gandhi’s remark at Delhi rally
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News