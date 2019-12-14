3 booked for demanding ₹2-cr ransom from shopkeeper in Hisar

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:17 IST

Police on Saturday booked three unknown people for allegedly demanding ransom of ₹2 crore from the owner of a departmental store at gunpoint in Hisar.

In his complaint, the owner of Mother Departmental Store, Shiv Kumar Mittal, alleged that three armed miscreants barged into his store, located in front of the military cantonment, and demanded ₹2 crore as ransom late Friday.

“They opened two rounds of fire—one in the air and another on the CCTV camera. Hearing the gunshots, my nephew, Lalit Kumar, came running following which the accused fled from the spot,” Mittal alleged.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said police visited the area and checked the CCTV records.

“Few empty bullet shells were recovered from the store and taken into custody for investigation. A case under 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against three unknown people and investigation taken up,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, demanding strict action against the accused, local traders and shopkeepers on Saturday held a protest near Hisar military station. Majority of the shops in the area remained closed as a mark of protest.

“This could have turned into a fatal incident. Traders are soft targets and police must provide proper security to those who keep their shops open during late hours,” they said.