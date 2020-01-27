3 die of jaundice in K’shetra, 75 test positive

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:33 IST

Three people allegedly died due to jaundice and 75 others were tested positive in sector 3 of Kurukhsetra city in the past one week.

The deceased were identified as Rinki, Sonia and Sanjeev Goel of the same locality. Residents have alleged that the disease was spreading as they were being forced to drink dirty and muddy water due to leakage in the pipes.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said, “We have written to the hospitals for postmortem reports of the deceased to find out the cause of death. It is true that 75 people of this locality were tested positive for jaundice since January 19.”

He said people, who fell ill, were being given treatment. “During investigation, it was found that they fell ill after drinking the contaminated water. The situation is under control and the health department has deployed several officials for door to door survey,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said an investigation has been ordered and officials are inspecting the water pipe lines.

Local MLA Subhash Sudha said action will be taken against officials if any negligence is found on their part during the investigation.