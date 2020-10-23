e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ₹3-lakh ‘shagun’, diamond ring stolen from Chandigarh wedding

₹3-lakh ‘shagun’, diamond ring stolen from Chandigarh wedding

The purse belonged to the bride’s couple and contained ‘shagun’ envelopes gifted to the couple.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Wedding celebrations turned sour after a purse containing Rs 3 lakh ‘shagun’, a diamond ring and two mobile phones was stolen from a hotel in Sector 22 on Wednesday afternoon.

The complainant, Usha Thakur, resident of Sector 49, told the police that her daughter’s wedding function was organised at Hotel Sunbeam in Sector 22. She was carrying a purse in which she had kept the ‘shagun’ envelopes gifted to the couple. Later, she found her purse missing and sounded the police.

Police officials privy to the matter said they had obtained CCTV footage and videos of the function from the hotel and the wedding photographer. The latter had identified the thief as an unknown masked man, who was posing as a relative of the family, and had left the venue with the purse. Police said efforts are on to trace the thief.

A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

top news
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Khadse who is moving from BJP to NCP, says 10 more MLAs in touch with him
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In